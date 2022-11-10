Two teenagers have been left with face and head injuries after being attacked in a South Gloucestershire park.

The boys, who are 14 and 16, were assaulted by three people on Patchway Common, behind Oaktree Crescent in Bradley Stoke, on Friday 28 October. It happened at around 11pm.

The 16-year-old was left with head injuries, while the 14-year-old had his nose broken and sustained other serious face injuries.

Both victims were hospitalised and are now recovering at home.

Officers are now looking for three suspects, but one they do not have a description for.

The other two are described as being white and around 16 years old.

One suspect had brown hair and was wearing a light grey Nike tracksuit with a large V across the chest, Nike Airforce trainers and carrying a black bag.

The other suspect was wearing a black jacket with a fur-trimmed hood.

Gloucestershire Police are urging anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage or anyone with information to come forward.