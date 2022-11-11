Play Brightcove video

A Clevedon charity which was partly destroyed in a fire say they have built back stronger and better.

Facilities used by the Men's Shed, which tackles loneliness and isolation in the town, were devastated by the fire back in April.

But volunteers ave since raised thousands of pounds to allow them to rebuild.

John Horsley, a member of the Men's Shed, said: "It was a mixture of anger and disappointment before people said well okay, so be it, let's treat it as a phoenix."

Ray Lane, another member, said: "They weren't going to get us down, once we'd looked at it and overcome the shock and the anger.

"I think the anger was a prevailing thing. Once we got over that we said right we'll build it bigger and better. Old men cannot be beaten."

The decking is bigger than it was before the fire now that the charity have rebuilt Credit: ITV West Country

Following the fire in April this year, the charity raised £6.5k thanks to a fundraising page and received a £5k grant to help secure the site with a fence and CCTV.

The main structure is now rebuilt, and the gates are up to keep the facilities safe.

It is hoped the new improved facilities will highlight the importance of the work that is carried out here, including outreach in the local community.

Steve Hutchings said: "We've all got different skills here, we're just like one big family. Couple of us have had stressful jobs, some of us have been in the army with PTSD.

"But you can come up here, you can do a project, we do maintenance on the school. On top of that you can just come up and have a cup of coffee.

"We look forward to it on a Tuesday and Thursday, I'd come up every day if it was here."

Jeff Lightly was keen to encourage others to join the group.

He said: "I think it's really important and I would encourage anybody who feels they want to come out, don't need to be overly practical but you can come, you can have a cup of coffee and you can have a chat."

Michael Somerton, Men Shed Clevedon Chairman, said: "When I became disabled I went to a very dark place and my wife sent me up here to just get me out the house to start off with and I have thoroughly enjoyed it ever since.

"Just the camaraderie, the banter and the socialisation is brilliant. I really love it."