A cyclist has been left with potentially 'life-changing' injuries following a collision with a car in Kingsbury Episcopi.

He was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The incident happened at about 7.40am on Tuesday (November 8) on Dudmoor.

The driver of the car, a blue Volkswagen Golf, was spoken to at the scene but did not require any medical attention.

Avon and Somerset Police want to speak to anyone who either saw the car or cyclist prior to the incident as well as anyone who witnessed the collision.

Officers are asking anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage to come forward by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5222268649.