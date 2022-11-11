Family pay tribute to 'kind and loving young man' after teenager dies in Devon

The family of a teen who died in Devon have paid tribute to a 'kind, loving and gentle young man'.

Nathan Evans died on Tuesday (November 8).

Nathan’s mum said: “He was the best son anyone could ask for and an amazing big brother to his siblings.

"He was training to be a chef and was already extremely good at his craft. We all loved his baked treats, his shortbread being a favourite in our household.

“He loved going on family walks to the creek or anywhere by the water, and most of all going to his nanna and uncle’s house for a Sunday roast and broken biscuits.

"Nathan had so much love and compassion for anyone he met, and I know his many friends meant an awful lot to him.

"He will be missed tremendously by everyone.”

His death is not being treated as suspicious.