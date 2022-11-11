Around 40 people in Avon and Somerset have been sent letters telling them they must surrender their passports ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

People who have received a football banning order (FBO) will not be allowed to make the trip to Qatar to stop them from attending England's matches.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Anyone who fails to surrender their passport during the 11-14 November period, unless they have applied for an exemption, can expect a visit from us. Failure to comply could result in their arrest."

A banning order can prevent someone from going to club and international matches for up to 10 years, depending on how serious the criminal conviction is.

In some cases, an FBO may include exclusion zones around stadiums before and after home games and day-long bans on travel to cities where away games are being played.

The police force has said that throughout the World Cup they will be providing high-visibility reassurance patrols and engaging with fans to maintain public safety.

England's World Cup campaign kicks off against Iran on Monday 21 November.