Former Cheltenham MP Lord Nigel Jones has died at the age of 74.

Lord Jones was elected as the Member of Parliament for Cheltenham in 1992 and was subsequently re-elected twice until 2005.

Before becoming a Liberal Democrat MP, he served as a Gloucestershire county councillor from 1989 to 1993.

He was made a life peer in 2005, taking the title Baron Jones of Cheltenham.

In January 2000 his aide, Andrew Pennington, was killed shielding him during a samurai sword attack.

The attack, which was carried out by constituent Robert Ashman, happened at Lord Jones' constituency office in Cheltenham.

Lord Jones was badly injured during the incident and needed 57 stitches to his hand.

He passed away on 7 November 2022.