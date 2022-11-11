Glastonbury murder trial: Landlady's injuries 'self-inflicted'

Play Brightcove video

Jury shown moment Glastonbury landlady Dawn Lewis arrested after fatal stabbing

A doctor has told a jury he believed the stab wounds he saw on a woman accused of murder were self-inflicted.

Dawn Lewis denies killing her lodger, Glenn Richards, in her Glastonbury home on easter Monday this year.

The court had previously heard a 999 call in which Miss Lewis claimed Mr Richards attacked her, saying she stabbed him in self-defence and was injured in the attack.

After her arrest, she was taken to Yeovil District Hospital and examined by Dr Imran Khan.

He told the jury the injuries she sustained to her legs seemed 'self-inflicted.'

He said all her cuts were in the same part of her body, but normally 'attack wounds' land in different places when a victim tries to run away.

Also the three injuries were of differing depths. The first wound was the deepest, but then there was a seeming 'hesitancy because of the pain,' the second wound shallower and the third shallower again.

Dawn Lewis in Court Credit: Liz Cook

The jury previously heard that Lewis, 53, and Mr Richards, 61, had lived together for eight months.

Mr Richards was a former police officer who admitted the manslaughter of his wife in 2002 and had moved to Glastonbury after his release from prison.

The landlady and lodger had argued over how noisy she was in the weeks leading to his death, the court heard.

Lewis denies a count of murder and the trial continues.