A man from Bedminster has been ordered not to enter parts of Bristol city centre following a number of criminal convictions.

Scott Royston, 53, was convicted of public order and malicious communications at Bristol Magistrates Court on Thursday 3 November after an incident on Sunday 11 September.

Royston made abusive comments towards Avon and Somerset Police officers and threatened to damage a police car.

As part of his criminal behavior order (CBO) Royston will not be allowed to enter areas around Broadmead, the Harbourside and Clifton Triangle for three years between the hours of 8pm and 7am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. He also received a 12-month community order.

Antisocial behaviour co-ordinator Kelly Parsons said: “Scott Royston is well known to police and has multiple convictions relating to public order, assault and criminal damage.

“He has regularly visited the city centre during hours when the night-time economy is at its peak, and approached emergency service workers and acted in an aggressive manner causing them and members of the public harassment, alarm and distress.

She added: “It is felt a CBO will help prevent him from engaging in such behaviour in the future as well as offering some form of protection to those that are being affected by his persistent abusive behaviour as well as protection for himself.

Those officers who carry out high-visibility patrols have been made aware of Royston’s CBO. Anyone who breaches such an order can be arrested and potentially brought before the courts again.