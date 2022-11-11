An 18-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Cornwall.

The collision happened at around 9:20pm last night (November 10) near Plusha.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a collision between a red Fiat 500 and a grey Hyundai Kona on the A30 near the junction with the B3257.

The 18-year-old, a local teenager was taken to hospital whilst the driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

The road was closed for four hours whilst investigations took place.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam footage to call 101 and quote log 749 of 10 /11/22.