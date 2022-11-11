A teenager has been seriously injured after a car crash near Launceston.

It happened at around 9.20pm on Thursday 10 November when a red Fiat 500 and a grey Hyundai Kona collided on the A30 near to the junction with the B3257 at Plusha.

An 18-year-old girl is currently in hospital in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating what happened.

The road was closed for four hours whilst enquiries got underway and police say they would like to "thank the public for their patience."

Witnesses are requested to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 with information, quoting log number 749 10th November 2022.

Officers are particularly interested to hear from anyone that has dashcam footage.