Three people have been sentenced for offences that happened during the riots in Bristol last year.

Christopher Hind, Tyler Overall and Fleur Moody appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 11 November).

Hind, aged 38, admitted to a charge of violent disorder. Footage showed the Bristol man displaying aggressive behaviour, as well as pushing and kicking out at officers over a period of two hours.

Overall, from South Gloucestershire, also admitted to a charge of violent disorder. The 28-year-old was seen to goad and attack officers, grabbing at police shields using force, as well as kicking out at officers.

Both Hind and Overall were sentenced to 21 months in prison each.

The riots took place in March last year Credit: ITV News

Fleur Moody from Montpellier in Bristol admitted a charge of affray. Her actions included urinating next to officers, as well as kicking out at officers.

The 26-year-old was sentenced to an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, as well as a rehabilitation order and 80 hours of unpaid community service.

So far, 23 people have been jailed for offences committed during the riot. Together, they have been imprisoned for a combined total of 81 years and three months.

Supt James Riccio said: “Three more people have been brought to justice for their actions on that shameful night.

“They all displayed criminal behaviour and admitted offences due to the significant amount of material, particularly moving footage, which has been gathered, reviewed and assessed, during the course of this ongoing investigation.”

Avon and Somerset Police are still trying to identify 22 people in connection with the riot investigations.