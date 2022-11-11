A woman in her 30s was raped in a Bristol nightclub while on a night out with friends.

The victim was approached by an unknown man at Lakota Club, on Upper York Street. He then raped her.

The incident took place on Wednesday 1 June between 2am and 4am at the club in the St Paul's area of the city.

Avon and Somerset Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify as part of their enquiries.

The man in the CCTV image is described as black, in his mid-20s, of average build with a full beard and moustache.

He is shown wearing a gold or yellow durag head covering and wearing a black hooded top with white writing down the left arm and an image across the chest. He is also wearing black shorts and black trainers.

Inside Lakota nightclub

DI Andy Fox said: “This is a horrifying incident in which a woman was raped when on a night out with friends in Bristol.

“She has shown incredible strength and bravery in reporting this to us and we’re ensuring she has access to any support services she needs.

“A large number of enquiries have been completed since this incident in the summer and we are now in a position to release CCTV of a man who we hope can aid our investigation.

“We’d like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident at this time, but would urge anyone who can help provide information as to who this man is, or witnessed this incident, contact us or Crimestoppers.”

"If you recognise the man in this footage or were at the club on the 1 June and witnessed something, please call 101."