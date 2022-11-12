Police have released CCTV footage of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the harassment of an MP.

A cardboard takeaway box containing human excrement was left outside of the constituency office of Stroud MP Siobhan Baillie. The incident was reported shortly after 1.30pm on Wednesday 2 November.

In the CCTV footage, the woman is seen wearing pink or red trousers and walking towards the MP's office carrying an object.

Anyone who can identify the woman or who has information which could help the investigation is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through their website, quoting incident 212 of 2 November:

https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-crime-that-has-already-been-reported/

