Fire in Newton Abbot leaves five vehicles completely destroyed

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has said that it is working to establish the cause of a fire that left five vehicles destroyed in Newton Abbot.

Crews were called at around 5am in the morning on Saturday to Queen street in the centre of the town.

Upon arrival firefighters discovered multiple vehicles alight with smoke and flames coming from 5 private use cars and vans.

Fire in Newton Abbot Credit: Newton Abbot Fire Station

Flames had also started to spread to the fascia on the building adjacent to the vehicles.

Crews quickly got to work and the IC (Incident Commander) committed two firefighters wearing BA (Breathing Apparatus) to extinguish the vehicles.

A cause for the fire is unknown at this time, however our fire investigation officers are working closely with the Police to establish a cause.