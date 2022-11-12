A fundraiser has been launched to help support the family of a Bath City footballer who remains in intensive care after suffering a serious head injury on the pitch.

Alex Fletcher collided with a wall during the team's match against Dulwich Hamlet on Tuesday November 8.

He was treated by paramedics on the pitch before being transported to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he underwent emergency neurosurgery during the night.

He remains in a stable but critical condition.

The club released a statement from the forward's family following the incident, in which they thanked everyone for their loving messages and support for the former Plymouth Argyle youth player.

Now a fundraiser has been set up to try and support his family as he continues to undergo treatment.

The fundraiser was set up by Georgina Bale on Saturday and within hours had gained over £900.

"Everyone is deeply saddened by what happened and this fundraiser is to provide his family and loved ones with support at a time when they may have to take time off from work, or may incur personal costs," the fundraiser said.

"The whole of the Bath City family, and the footballing world beyond, are behind Alex and are sending their unconditional love, strength and support to both Alex and his loved ones."