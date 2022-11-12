Murder investigation launched after woman's body found in Stroud flat

Chapel Street, Stroud, where the body was discovered. Credit: Google Streetview

Gloucestershire Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman's body was found at a flat in Stroud.

Officers were called to Chapel Street on Friday 4 November at around 4.15pm after a neighbour raised concerns.

The woman's death was initially treated as unexplained, but the results of a post-mortem examination have now led to a murder investigation being opened.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and are working to establish what has happened. They believe the body had lain undiscovered for some time and are still waiting for confirmation of the victim's identity.

One man, from Stroud, was arrested on Thursday 10 November on suspicion of murder. Two further arrests, a man and woman, who are also from Stroud, were made on Friday 11 November. All three are still in police custody.

Gloucestershire Police's Major Crime Investigation Team is keen to hear from anyone who has any relevant information which could assist them. Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 310 of 4 November:

https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-crime-that-has-already-been-reported/

You can also call police on 101 or provide information anonymously by calling independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/