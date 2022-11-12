Too many former armed forces personnel across the South West are being forgotten or not getting the help they need to adjust to civilian life, according to a charity for veterans.

Charity Help for Heroes issued a stark warning after it opened a new hub in the centre of Plymouth.

Last year its purpose-built recovery centre at Devonport Naval Base was closed.

But now the charity is going out into the community, setting up veterans' hubs to encourage honest conversations - something which doesn't always come naturally in the military world.

The hubs are designed to signpost veterans who need support. Credit: ITV News

Help for Heroes manager Paul 'Mini' Mouncher said adjusting to civilian life can be tough.

'The biggest thing you miss is the camaraderie,' he said.

'It leaves a big hole in your life. Every service person will go through a moment when they leave the service of realisation - oh my God, I don't have that support any more. That can last five minutes, or it can last for the rest of their lives.'

The hubs will run three times a month at different locations. Credit: ITV News

Army veteran 'Roch' Rochester, who served in Northern Ireland and the Gulf War, said: 'It's trying to get everybody working together. In so many places, a lot of veterans are missed. They are the ones we really need to reach out to.'

Until recently the number of veteran suicides were not officially recorded by the Government.

But it's estimated that around 90 serving and ex personnel take their own lives every year.

Suse Hunter, from Veterans UK, said: 'There are a lot of veterans who are very proud, they think I will stay at home, this is my lot. But they need a bit of support, even if that's just company.'

