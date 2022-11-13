A man has been arrested after three people were stabbed in Swindon this afternoon (Sunday November 13).

Police were called to Alfred Street following reports of a disorder, shortly after 2pm.

The injuries suffered by those involved in the incident are not thought to be serious.

Inspector Steve Love from Wiltshire Police said, "We do not believe this to be a random attack although it is very early stages of our investigation.

"Residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area while enquiries are carried out this afternoon and over the coming days. If you have any concerns, please speak to an officer."