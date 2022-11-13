The A345 near the Woodhenge junction, where the incident happened. Credit: Google Streetview

Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died following an incident on the A345 near Woodhenge, Durrington.

At approximately 12.20am this morning (Sunday 13 November), a van which was travelling northbound on the A345 / Countess Road collided with a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving whilst disqualified. He was taken to custody in Melksham and has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 and quote log number 14 of November 13.