A worker has died at the Hinkley Point C construction site in Somerset.

EDF have confirmed the man died in a "construction traffic incident" this morning (Sunday November 13).

All work at the site of the new nuclear power plant has been suspended, and an investigation has been opened by Avon and Somerset Police and the Health and Safety Executive.

The energy company said, "We are very sad to confirm that one of our team was involved in a fatal construction traffic incident this morning during planned work activities.

"The incident is being investigated by the Police and the Health & Safety Executive and we will co-operate fully with the authorities.

"Work at the site has been stood down and we are offering support to colleagues affected by this tragic event. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time."