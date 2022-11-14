The family of a Bath City Footballer say he remains in a critical condition in intensive care, but is starting to show "small signs of improvement."

Alex Fletcher collided with concrete advertising hoardings five minutes into a match against Dulwich Hamlet on 8 November.

He needed emergency neurosurgery to stabilise his condition.

His family have thanked medical staff and the support they have received.

They said: "The care and treatment he is receiving from doctors and nurses is beyond words, and the love, support and messages of goodwill that the whole football world has sent to Alex has been completely overwhelming."

One Romans fan Georgina Bale has set up a fundraiser to help support Fletcher's loved ones.

She said: "Everyone is deeply saddened by what happened and this fundraiser is to provide his family and loved ones with support at a time when they may have to take time off from work, or may incur personal costs".

The fundraiser has raised almost £10,000.