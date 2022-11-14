A cyclist has been seriously injured after a crash with a car in Exeter.

It happened in Longbrook Street at around 1.15pm on Friday 11 November.

The cyclist was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth where he is still in critical condition.

The crash involved a white car and a man who was riding a grey bike.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage and say they would like to "thank members of the public who came to assist in the care of the cyclist".

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have relevant dashcam footage, to contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting log 362 of 11 November 2022.