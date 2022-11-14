Two RNLI crew members had to be rescued by their own team after their fishing boat sank off the coast of Cornwall.

The pair were "shaken but unharmed" after having to abandon their rapidly sinking ship off Lizard Point.

It happened shortly after noon on Saturday 12 November when two crew of the vessel 'Crig A Tana' had to abandon the boat and get into a life raft.

They were picked up by the Lizard Lifeboat, which they are also crew members for, after firing a flare about six miles off Lizard Point.

The RNLI said the alarm was raised at 12.33pm to assist the Cadgwith fishing vessel which was in distress.

They added: "Following a prompt launch and under the command of Second Coxswain Darren Thirlaway, RNLB Rose proceeded to the position given by the coastguard.

"Upon arrival on scene, a search of the area began and within a few minutes the crew had sighted a red flare in the distance.

"RNLB Rose went straight to the position of the flare and it was then that a life raft was sighted. Thankfully the raft contained the two crew of the Crig A Tana who had been forced to abandon their vessel prior to its sudden sinking.

"There has been no sight of the boat since. The rescued crew were shaken but unharmed and had their friends and family waiting at the lifeboat station."

The RNLI crew added: "A difficult service for our station today, as the crew of the Crig a Tana are also members of our lifeboat crew. We are so very grateful for their safe return."