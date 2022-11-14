Man charged with murder after woman's body found in Stroud flat

A man has been charged with murder after a woman’s body was found in a flat in Stroud.

Joe Rankin, 33, of Langtoft Road, Stroud, was remanded in custody and will appear at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on Monday 14 November.

The victim has been identified as Emma Potter who was found dead by Gloucestershire Police officers at her home in Chapel Street on Friday 4 November.

The 40-year-old’s body is believed to have been undiscovered for some time until a neighbour raised concerns to the police.

Her death was initially treated as unexplained until the result of a post-mortem led to a murder investigation being opened.

The force’s Major Crime Investigation Team is keen to hear from anyone who has any relevant information which could assist them – particularly anyone who knew Emma.

Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 310 of 4 November:

You can also call police on 101 or provide information anonymously by calling independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.