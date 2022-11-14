Work may not resume in full at the Hinkley Point C construction site until later this week, following the death of a man there.

ITV News West Country understands a man in his 40s, who was working as a contractor for Bylor, died following a ‘crush injury’ involving a piece of mobile plant machinery on Sunday 13 November.

Only essential staff were told to turn up for work on Monday 14 November. There will be a small number of people on site and the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) will review whether it is safe to open fully either tomorrow or later this week.

The incident is the first fatality at the project, which was given the go-ahead by the UK government in 2016. It is expected to start generating power in June 2027.

In a statement issued on Sunday, delivery director at Hinkley Point C Nigel Cann said: “We are very sad to confirm that one of our team was involved in a fatal construction traffic incident this morning during planned work activities.

"The incident is being investigated by the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and we will co-operate fully with the authorities.

"Work at the site has been stood down and we are offering support to colleagues affected by this tragic event. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.”

In a statement today, a HSE spokesperson confirmed it was at the site over the weekend and the investigation has now been passed on to the ONR.

The ONR and Avon and Somerset Police have been contacted for comment.

It is understood that the site’s chaplain and around 400 mental health ‘buddies’ are supporting staff following the incident.