American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson will be performing at the Eden Project in summer 2023.

The star will take to the stage at the Eden Sessions - a series of live music concerts held at the Project in the summer.

He will join other stars at the festival including Lionel Richie and band The War on Drugs.

It will be the third time Jack has performed on the Eden Sessions stage, having played two previous sold-out shows in 2010 and 2018.

He will appear in front of the famous Biomes on Friday 23 June, 2023.

Jack Johnson will perform at the Eden Project in June next year Credit: Kizzy O’Neal

The performer is a keen environmentalist, who co-founded Kōkua Hawaiʻi Foundation, a non-profit devoted to supporting environmental education.

Managing director of Eden Sessions Ltd Rita Broe said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Jack back to the sessions.

"His previous shows here were such unforgettable experiences and a real joy to watch. We’re sure his many fans will be as delighted as we are that he is returning to Eden.”

Tickets for the star's show cost £55 plus a £7.15 booking fee.

They will go on sale to Inside Track Passholders on 14 November and on general sale on 17 November.