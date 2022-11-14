Six people have been arrested after three people were stabbed during a 'disorder' in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police say the incident happened between Alfred Street and Manchester Road just after 2pm on Sunday 13 November.

The people's injuries are not thought to be serious.

Six men have now been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They are aged between 23 and 47.

Insp David Tippetts said: “While we do not believe this to have been a random attack, we fully recognise that news of this incident will have caused concern and upset amongst the local community and we are doing all we can to ease any tensions following this disorder.

“The incident is currently being investigated by detectives from CID, and local neighbourhood officers will be conducting regular patrols in the area over the coming days, liaising with local residents, shopkeepers and business owners to understand any ongoing concerns.”

Wiltshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have dash cam footage or CCTV to get in touch.