A fundraising appeal has been launched to secure the future of Mousehole Harbour Christmas lights.

Volunteers are raising money for a new store, where they can keep their displays in the months between the festive season.

Currently, the lights are stored in old barns, which means they are at risk of being damaged, often by the elements.

One volunteer said: "We've been using these barns for nine years to store, but gradually as the barns have deteriorated, it's got to the point where they're untenable.

"On the floor we've got two or three inches of mud and even more in the depths of the winter, we've got gaps in the roof."

Volunteers spend months maintaining the lights each year and mending them in time for Christmas, but they feel it's now time to build a new storage unit ahead of the display's 60th anniversary.

However, they need to raise another £10,000 to build a new storage space.

"The lights mean so much to those that visit them whether they are locals, visitors from around the county, the country and across the waters", one volunteer wrote on the fundraising page.

"We have regular visitors from around the world that message us for updates and to show their support.

"It really is a community project and just wouldn't happen without our team of volunteers that give their time and energy throughout all weathers, but they do it as they know the difference the light of Christmas can make for people.

"People who may be lonely, in need of cheering up or just looking forward to spending time with loved ones at Christmas.

"It's a Cornish tradition that has been part of people's hearts for nearly 60 years and that's why it's so important that we get the help needed to make sure it can continue."

