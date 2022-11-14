A woman has died after a car crashed into a tree near Marlborough on Saturday (12 November).

Emergency services were called to the A346 at Cadley in the afternoon at around 2.15pm, following a report that a Suzuki Swift travelling northbound had collided with a tree. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, a woman in her 80s, was taken to Southmead Hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

A spokesperson from Wiltshire Police says its thoughts are "with her family at this difficult time."

The force is continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage.

People with information are being asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 and quote log number 158 of November 12.

Alternatively, they can email SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.