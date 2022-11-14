A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Stroud.

Emma Potter, 40, was found dead by police officers at her home in Chapel Street on 4 November after a neighbour raised concerns.

Ms Potter's death was initially treated as unexplained until the result of a post-mortem sparked a murder investigation being opened.

Joe Rankin, 33, of Langtoft Road in Stroud, has today (14 November) appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court where he was accused of murdering her on 20 September - 45 days before her body was discovered.

Rankin was remanded in custody and is next due before Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 16 November.