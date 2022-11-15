A young boy who got his foot stuck in the path of an oncoming train at a level crossing near Topsham in Devon has prompted a safety talk

The boy was playing with his friend on the level crossing when a passer-by had to help to move him out of the way of an oncoming train, which needed to have the emergency brakes applied.

This is just one of a number of reported incidents that have concerned Network Rail of people "deliberately misusing" Toffles foot crossing.

A safety talk is happening today (15 November) following the near miss.

In a statement Network Rail said: "The reckless behaviour of these boys not only placed themselves in danger, but also the member of public who helped them.

"The foot crossing is used by approximately 250 people each day and sees two trains every half hour traversing in opposite directions on their way to and from Topsham station.

"Most of the near misses this year – of which there have been seven reported – have involved people who were either distracted or not paying attention to the safety instructions of stop, look and listen."

Network Rail has organised an awareness day at the local school following safety concerns about the railway line.

The operator has also said it will soon be installing gates either side of the railway line to remind people that they need to stay alert when using the foot crossing.

British Transport Police (BTP) are also visiting the parents of the two boys to explain the dangers of playing on the level crossing.

BTP Inspector Rebecca Warren, said: “Deliberately misusing level crossings is extremely dangerous and can have disastrous consequences.

“Unfortunately, we see hundreds of people taking risks on and around the railway every year.

“Have a little patience and wait until it’s safe to cross – it really isn’t worth risking yours and others’ lives to save a few minutes.

“We ask anyone who witnesses such incidents to report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.”

