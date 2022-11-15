A road in Devon has been closed after a lorry crashed and overturned in a ditch.

The Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team tweeted an update to road users today (15 November) after the road closure was put in place on Kingford Hill between A377 and B3217 near High Bickington yesterday.

Emergency services say they are undertaking a vehicle recovery and road surface assessment following the single-vehicle collision.

Police, the fire service, ambulance service and the Environment Agency all attended the scene.

The overturned lorry Credit: @DC_RPT

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "Police were notified at around 7.20am on Monday 14 November to reports of a man trapped in a lorry on a lane on Kingford Hill in High Bickington.

"Officers attended the scene along with Fire Services and the man was attracted from the vehicle with minor injuries."

Traffic monitoring website Inrix gave an update on the incident at 2pm today (November 15) saying: "B3217 in both directions closed due to recovery work and overturned lorry between Chittlehamholt turn off (Portsmouth Arms) and High Bickington turn off.

"The road may be closed for a while as a lorry has overturned into a ditch and recovery seems complex, the road surface needs to be assessed too."