A number of Christmas light displays have been installed on streets in Bristol city centre to mark the beginning of the festive season.

Displays can be seen lighting up streets including King Street and the Old City, Park Street and Queens Road - which will be lit with festoon bulb lighting - as it was back in 2021.

A love-themed installation has also been set up on Corn Street, where people will be able to spot lights based on eight different song lyrics.

The Love Bristol disco balls will also return this year, and are placed outside the Clayton Hotel, Mother’s Ruin, Mr Wolf’s, Four Wise Monkeys and the Queen Shilling.

Sparkling displays can also be seen in Victoria Street and Temple Gardens as well as on Union Street and The Horsefair.

The lights across the city centre use LED lighting fixtures and components, in a bid to improve energy efficiency.