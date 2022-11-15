A man from Cheltenham has admitted stabbing both of his parents to death.

William Warrington pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73, by reason of diminished responsibility.

The 42-year-old had denied charges of murder but admitted killing his parents during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court today (15 November).

The scene at Sherborne Place where Mr Warrington was found

Warrington's divorced parents were found at two separate addresses in Gloucestershire on the morning of 2 March this year.

Mr Warrington was found dead at a property in Sherborne Place, Cheltenham, after reports of a serious assault at around 6.25am.

A short while later, his ex-wife was found at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles from Cheltenham.

The scene where Valerie Warrington was found at Whiteshoots Hill Credit: PA Images

Since the killing Warrington, of St George’s Street, Cheltenham has been detained at Broadmoor Hospital, a high-security psychiatric facility.