A man has been arrested after another man was struck over the head with a glass bottle in Bridgwater.

The assault happened in Penel Orlieu, close to the back of the Palace nightclub, between 2.30am and 3am on Thursday 27 October.

A 20-year-old man from London was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.

The victim has not yet been identified and Avon and Somerset Police officers are asking for the him, or anyone who knows it was, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to calll 101, giving the reference number 5222258301.