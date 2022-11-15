A man needed hospital treatment after getting a head injury in a reported assault in Torquay.

Police were called to outside JD’s Bar in Fleet Street at around 2.40am on Sunday 13 November.

As a result of enquiries, a 39-year-old man from Torquay was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries is being asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on their website here or by calling 101 quoting crime reference CR/105116/22.