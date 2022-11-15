The family of a man and his former wife who were killed by their mentally ill son have spoken of their "worst nightmares" being realised after finding out their parents had been killed.

William Warrington, 42, has admitted the manslaughter of Clive and Valerie Warrington by reason of diminished responsibility.

Warrington's divorced parents were found at two separate addresses in Gloucestershire on the morning of 2 March this year.

Mr Warrington was found dead at a property in Sherborne Place, Cheltenham, after reports of a serious assault at around 6.25am.

The scene at Sherborne Place where Mr Warrington was found

A short while later, his ex-wife was found at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles from Cheltenham.

In a victim impact statement read during his sentencing hearing, the family said Warrington's health had been declining for a decade.

“Our worst nightmares were realised when the crimes were committed on March 2 because we could not have foreseen the events of that day,” the statement said.

William Warrington's father Clive and mother Valerie Credit: PA Images

“Our fears were confirmed when our parents were brutally murdered by our brother, William Warrington.

“The pain of losing our parents is immeasurable and we will carry it every day for the rest of our lives.

William Warrington has been detained at Broadmoor, a high security psychiatric hospital Credit: Gloucestershire Police

“We will forever be affected by the dramatic nature and preventable circumstances which we have been told will be fully investigated by a formal inquiry.”

The statement, read by prosecutor Anna Vigars KC, said Warrington had been ill for several years.

“When he lost his mind, we lost our brother and then the ultimate tragedy: we lost our mother and father", the statement read.