Parking charges in Plymouth will increase this winter to address the council’s budget shortfall.

Plymouth City Council is introducing the changes to parking costs from December 1 – including raising the price of residents’ parking permits from £30 to £41 per year.

Councillor Mark Shayer, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Economy, said: "These changes are long overdue and bring Plymouth up-to-date with the practices that have been adopted by many other local authorities around the country.

"Many of these improvements will make parking simpler and more convenient as well as help reduce the city's carbon footprint and address the climate emergency.

"We know that any price increases will be unwelcome with drivers right now but we are also facing rapidly rising costs, which is putting us in a very serious financial position that can't ignore.

"We simply cannot afford to keep operating our parking services with charges as low as they are."

The proposals aim to bring Plymouth’s parking charges in line with other parts of the country and were agreed by Cabinet last Thursday (November 10).

A public consultation was held on the proposals and Cabinet considered representations from nearly 300 respondents.

Parking in the city is relatively cheap but the increases will be introduced to help the council move towards its target to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Other changes include: