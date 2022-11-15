Plymouth parking permits to increase by a third amid rising costs
Parking charges in Plymouth will increase this winter to address the council’s budget shortfall.
Plymouth City Council is introducing the changes to parking costs from December 1 – including raising the price of residents’ parking permits from £30 to £41 per year.
Councillor Mark Shayer, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Economy, said: "These changes are long overdue and bring Plymouth up-to-date with the practices that have been adopted by many other local authorities around the country.
"Many of these improvements will make parking simpler and more convenient as well as help reduce the city's carbon footprint and address the climate emergency.
"We know that any price increases will be unwelcome with drivers right now but we are also facing rapidly rising costs, which is putting us in a very serious financial position that can't ignore.
"We simply cannot afford to keep operating our parking services with charges as low as they are."
The proposals aim to bring Plymouth’s parking charges in line with other parts of the country and were agreed by Cabinet last Thursday (November 10).
A public consultation was held on the proposals and Cabinet considered representations from nearly 300 respondents.
Parking in the city is relatively cheap but the increases will be introduced to help the council move towards its target to be carbon neutral by 2030.
Other changes include:
Removing cash payments and upgrading all on-street systems to accept payments by phone (to come in from April 2023)
An hour’s on-street parking will go up from 50p to £2
Removing maximum stay restrictions in many central off-street parking locations
Raising the price of residents' parking permits in line with inflation, from £30 to £41 a year
Increasing the cost of guest house and hotelier permits from £5 to £7, and replacing paper permits with digital alternatives
Off-street charges will have three bands for car parks; Band A for centrally located car parks with lower tariffs for bands B and C
Allowing drivers to move from a Band A car park to any other car park if they have any unused time remaining
Discounted rates will be kept as they are for NHS and health care workers
Free parking period back reduced to two hours (from three) at Mutley Barracks and Napier Street car parks.
Increasing the fee of the popular Accessibility Permit from £40 to £60 a year but expanding it to include all car parks
Introducing a charge of £150 to cover the cost of installing a disabled parking space.