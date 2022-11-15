A man from Bristol will stand trial for the murder of a mother-of-four who has not been seen for a decade.

Claire Holland disappeared after she was seen leaving the Seamus O'Donnell's pub in St Nicholas Street on June 6 2012 at around 11:15pm.

Darren Osment, 40, of Chessel Drive, Patchway, appeared at Bristol Crown Court accused of the 32-year-old's murder on Monday (14 November).

He was remanded in custody pending his trial which is due to start on March 13.