Police officers are investigating after cash and jewellery were stolen from rooms in two Weymouth hotels.

Dorset Police officers have issued CCTV images of two men they want to identify in connection with the thefts.

It is reported nine hotel rooms within the Royal Hotel and Hotel Rex on The Esplanade were broken into with cash and jewellery stolen.

It happened between 6.15pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday 25 October, during dinner service at the hotels.

Police Constable Bryce Scott-Jones, of Weymouth Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “While I appreciate the images are not of the best quality, I am hoping they may jog the memory of any witnesses who were guests at the hotels.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone else who was staying in the area on that night and was the victim of a similar burglary that has not been reported to police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220173906.