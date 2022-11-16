Cornwall Airport Newquay has announced passengers will be able to fly to the East Midlands from next year.

Airline Eastern Airways will launch the daily service between the county and the East Midlands, starting on 10 February next year.

The airline will also increase the number of flights from Cornwall to London Gatwick and Humberside.

Cornwall Airport Newquay entrance. Credit: Cornwall Newquay Airport

Sam O’Dwyer, Managing Director, Cornwall Airport Newquay, said: "Our research and passenger feedback has shown there is much demand for a link into the Midlands region from Cornwall, combined with more capacity into London, and the doubling of flights into Humberside is fantastic news.

"Eastern Airways has been serving Cornwall since 2020 and these latest announcements provide a clear indication of its continued commitment to ensure our customers have more choice available to them when travelling within the UK throughout the year.”