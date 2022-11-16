The leader of Somerset County Council has revealed that he has cancer of the kidney and is awaiting news of whether the disease has spread further.

Cllr Bill Revans posted on Twitter that he was given the news following a recent routine scan.

He said: "Hospital staff have been told me they expect to be able to operate shortly and I have been undergoing further tests to find out if it has spread.

"While I am waiting for the operation and the results of tests I will be working remotely wherever possible to avoid picking up any bugs & have asked colleagues to cover duties when necessary."A massive thank you to my family, friends and colleagues for their amazing support", he added.

Cllr Revans took over as leader of the authority earlier in 2022 after the Liberal Democrat's defeated the Conservatives in the local elections.

He is set to become the leader of the new Somerset Council in 2023, a unitary authority which will replace both the county and district councils in Somerset.

After revealing the diagnosis on Twitter, Cllr Revans has received many messages of support, including from former Conservative leader of the County Council David Fothergill, who said: "Our thoughts and best wishes are with you Bill."