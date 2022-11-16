A woman has died after a crash involving a bike and a lorry in Bristol.

Emergency services were called to Whitchurch Lane in Hengrove at just after 8am this morning (16 November) after reports that a cyclist and a lorry had collided at the junction with The Boulevard.

The cyclist, a woman in her 30s, died at the scene.

The road has been closed from the roundabout with Hawkfield Way to the junction with Bamfield and diversions are in place.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Those needing to access the community hospital, leisure centre or college on the estate can do so through The Bottle Yard Studios by speaking to an officer on the gate.

"If you were in the area and saw the incident, or have dashcam footage, and have yet to speak to police, please contact 101."