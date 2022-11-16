Family pays tribute to 'beautiful, funny and kind' daughter and sister

The family of a 40-year-old woman found dead in a flat in Stroud have paid tribute to their 'beautiful' and 'funny' daughter.

Emma Potter, 40, was found dead by officers at her home on Chapel Street on Friday 4 November.

A 33-year-old man has since been charged with her murder.

Paying tribute to her, Ms Potter's family said: "We mourn the death of our daughter, Emma, who joined our family as a beautiful five-month-old baby.

"She enjoyed all kinds of music and loved to sing. Her heroine was Whitney Houston. She longed to be like her.

"All her life, Emma tried to be kind to anyone who befriended her. Life wasn't always easy, but she was trying to find ways to improve herself. We will never know whether she would have succeeded.

"Who would have thought that beautiful, funny, dark-eyed baby would have had such a tragic end?"

Ms Potter's death was initially treated as being unexplained, but the results of a post-mortem examination led to a murder investigation being opened.

Joe Rankin, of Langtoft Road in Stroud, was charged with her murder. He appeared before Bristol Crown Court today (Wednesday 16 November) and was remanded in custody.

Gloucestershire Police are keen to hear from anyone who has any relevant information which could assist, in particular anyone who knew Emma.

Information can be provided to police online or by calling 101 and quoting incident 310 of 4 November.