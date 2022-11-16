A419 in Swindon closed in both directions near J15 of M4 because of serious crash
A major A-road in Swindon has been closed in both directions since the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 16 November) because of a serious crash.
Both carriageways along the A419 are closed between between the White Hart Interchange (A420) and the Commonhead Interchange (A4259).
The Wanborough Bridge has also been shut.
The road is expected to remain closed in both directions until the early afternoon while a full incident investigation is carried out.National Highways is advising road users to avoid the A419 and find an alternative route to travel.
Diversion Routes
Southbound (follow route marked with a hollow triangle symbol on local road signs)
Exit the A419 at the White Hart Interchange
At the roundabout take the fourth exit on to the A4312 Oxford Road
At the Greenbridge Roundabout take the second exit on to the A4312 Drakes Way
Continue to Drakes Roundabout and take the first exit on to the A4259 Queen's Drive
Follow the A4259 Queen's Drive to the roundabout at Coate
Take the third exit on to the A4259 Marlborough Road
At the Commonhead Interchange take the fourth exit to re-join the A419
Northbound (follow route marked with a solid square symbol on local road signs)
Exit the A419 at the Commonhead Interchange
Take the first exit on to the A4259 Marlborough Road
At the roundabout at Coate take the second exit on to the A4259 Queen's Drive
Continue to Drakes Roundabout and take the second exit on to the A4312 Drakes Way
At the Greenbridge Roundabout take the third exit on to the A4312 Oxford Road
Continue to the White Hart Interchange and take the first exit to re-join the A419
Updates to follow