A major A-road in Swindon has been closed in both directions since the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 16 November) because of a serious crash.

Both carriageways along the A419 are closed between between the White Hart Interchange (A420) and the Commonhead Interchange (A4259).

The Wanborough Bridge has also been shut.

The road is expected to remain closed in both directions until the early afternoon while a full incident investigation is carried out.National Highways is advising road users to avoid the A419 and find an alternative route to travel.

Diversion Routes

Southbound (follow route marked with a hollow triangle symbol on local road signs)

Exit the A419 at the White Hart Interchange

At the roundabout take the fourth exit on to the A4312 Oxford Road

At the Greenbridge Roundabout take the second exit on to the A4312 Drakes Way

Continue to Drakes Roundabout and take the first exit on to the A4259 Queen's Drive

Follow the A4259 Queen's Drive to the roundabout at Coate

Take the third exit on to the A4259 Marlborough Road

At the Commonhead Interchange take the fourth exit to re-join the A419

Northbound (follow route marked with a solid square symbol on local road signs)

Exit the A419 at the Commonhead Interchange

Take the first exit on to the A4259 Marlborough Road

At the roundabout at Coate take the second exit on to the A4259 Queen's Drive

Continue to Drakes Roundabout and take the second exit on to the A4312 Drakes Way

At the Greenbridge Roundabout take the third exit on to the A4312 Oxford Road

Continue to the White Hart Interchange and take the first exit to re-join the A419

Updates to follow