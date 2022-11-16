A man has been jailed for more than two years after setting up a fake online donation page in memory of four men from Calne who died in a car crash.

Jason MacDonald, of Blackbird Court, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire was found guilty on Friday 28 October of possessing the criminal property of that fraud.

The 38-year-old was also found guilty of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The men from Calne - Jordan Rawlings, 20, Corey Owen, 19, Matthew Parke, 19, and 20-year-old Ryan Nelson - were killed in car crash near Chippenham in August 2020.

L-R: Ryan Nelson, Matthew Parke, Jordan Rawlings and Corey Owen died in August 2020

Last month’s conviction concludes a long investigation into the GoFundMe page titled ‘Jordan, Corey, Matt, Ryan Memorial’ which was set up shortly after the fatal collision on the A4 Derry Hill.

The Investigating Officer from Wiltshire Police, DC Kevin Golledge, said: "We hope this result sends a strong message to others that we take such incidents seriously and we won’t hesitate to take action.

"This was a despicable crime that saw someone try to capitalise on the deaths of four young men."

Police Sergeant, Rich Marshall, said: "This is a crime that has impacted the four children’s family and the people who paid into the donation account.

"We hope the sentencing will show that justice has been done and I hope this brings some closure for the families of the four young men."

Wiltshire Police is advising people to be aware of fraud.