A 78-year-old man has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to Mannamead Road along Mutley Plain at around 12.30pm yesterday (15 November).

The crash involved a blue Jeep Wrangler and a pedestrian, who was taken to Derriford Hospital.

A 26-year old woman from Plymouth was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and driving a motor vehicle with a controlled drug above the specified limit.

She has been bailed until 14 February 2023.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting log number 392 15/11/22.