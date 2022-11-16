A man has died after being hit by a car on the A419 near Swindon.

The collision happened at about 2.30am this morning (16 November) near the Merlin Way bridge.

Both carriageways of the A419 at Dorcan Way and at the White Hart roundabout near the Honda factory are closed.

Drivers are being advised to expect "significant delays", as the the closures will remain in place until late this evening.

A spokesperson from Wiltshire Police said: "We are asking that anyone who may have driven along the A419 in the early hours to check their vehicle and contact us if you see any damage or have any other concerns.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have recorded dashcam footage at the time and location of the incident."