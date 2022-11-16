First Bus has removed more services in Bristol due to an ongoing staffing shortage - impacting thousands of buses each week.

The cancellations come into force from today (16 November) and are expected to be in place until April next year.

The services include buses leaving Bristol Temple Meads, Southmead Hospital, the city centre and UWE.

The operator says it is working hard to address the lack of drivers, but it is a process that will take time.

A First Bus spokesperson said: "We regret having to do this as we appreciate it will cause some disruption, but by giving customers advance notice of cancellations rather than having to learn of them on the day, we want to make it easier for travel plans to be adjusted.

"Cancelling these journeys in advance also enables our operations teams to focus on delivering a more reliable service for our customers, rather than dealing with cancelling journeys on the day."

A full list of the cancelled services can be found on here.