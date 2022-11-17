Launceston's leisure centre will close next year - despite efforts to keep it open.

Cornwall Council said at the end of 2021 that it would be handing the lease of Launceston Leisure Centre back to the owners of the building, the Coronation Park Trust, in January 2023.

All parties have been working to find funds to keep the facility open but it has not been possible - so the centre will close on 23 January.

The process of handing the lease back to the trust was initiated after the council’s cabinet said it was not in a financial position to be able to provide extra on-going funding to keep the leisure centre open.

The council has since provided funding from reserves to keep the centre running until its lease on the facility expires in January next year.

In the interim, stakeholders having been working to find a way to keep the leisure centre open.

Although there have been moves to support keeping the leisure centre open beyond January 2023 as a long-term solution is sought, the energy costs hike and cost of living crisis means that is not possible.

The council will support the trust and current operator GLL to decommission the leisure centre and provide support for the affected staff.

It will also be working with local schools to find alternative facilities for swimming lessons.